No Maintenance Intended

If you’re here, that likely means a project linked you here.

Thanks so much for being interested in that project!

Open Source is rewarding but it can also be exhausting sometimes.

The linking project’s code is provided as-is, and is not actively maintained.

The developer(s) of that project invite you to peruse their code and even use it in your next project, provided you follow the included license!

No guarantee of support for the code is provided, and there is no guarantee that pull requests will be reviewed or merged.

It’s open source, so forking is permitted; just be sure to give credit where it’s due!

Add this markdown to your README:

[![No Maintenance Intended](http://unmaintained.tech/badge.svg)](http://unmaintained.tech/)

Or, if you use ReStructured text:

.. image:: http://unmaintained.tech/badge.svg :target: http://unmaintained.tech :alt: No Maintenance Intended

This project is maintained and is on GitHub!